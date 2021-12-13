Know the 4 GPL clubs that have not registered their players on SSNIT

Sports News of Monday, 13 December 2021

The Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) has announced that four Ghana Premier League clubs have not enrolled their players and other official on the scheme.



It is mandatory for every member of the FA to obtain a valid license as a condition to participating in any of the approved competitions and matches set out in Article 4 of GFA Regulations.



The settlement of responsibilities to SSNIT and tax is captured as a mandatory A Criteria in the licensing regulations which state that: "If the licence application does not fulfill any ‘A’ criteria, it cannot be granted a licence to enter CAF inter-club and national club competitions".



However, four Ghana Premier League clubs have defaulted this directive as their players have not been enrolled on the scheme.



Techiman Eleven Wonders FC, Karela United FC, Bibiani Goldstars FC, and King Faisal have not registered their players onto the SSNIT scheme and might face a possible demotion from the Ghana Premier League.



The Compliance Officer (Nsawam Branch) of SSNIT and National Coordinator of SSNIT Footballer Registrations, Mr. Joseph Nkoo made this revelation in an interview with Graphic Sports.



Meanwhile, Accra Hearts of Oak, Legon Cities, and Ashantigold have been sued by SSNIT for non-payment of staff contribution.