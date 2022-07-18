Know all the past winners of the African Footballer of Year award

Sports News of Monday, 18 July 2022

Source: goal.com

The Caf African Player of the Year prize was first handed out in 1992, with the legendary Abedi Ayew scooping up the prestigious trophy. Other big names who won the individual award are George Weah, Nwankwo Kanu and Samuel Eto’o.



With the 2022 winner set to be announced on July 21, with Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah, and Edouard Mendy headlining the 10-player shortlist, GOAL takes a look at all the past winners up until 2021.



1992- Abedi Ayew



Winner: Abedi Ayew



Country: Ghana



Club: Olympique de Marseille



1993 - Rasheed Yekini



Winner: Rasheed Yekini



Country: Nigeria



Club: Vitoria Setubal



1994 -Emmanuel Amuneke



Winner: Emmanuel Amuneke (Nigeria & Sporting Lisbon)



Runner-up: George Weah – Liberia & Paris Saint-Germain



Third place: Rasheed Yekini – Nigeria & Olympiacos



1995 - George Weah



Winner: George Weah – Liberia & AC Milan



Runner-up: Emmanuel Amuneke – Nigeria & Sporting Lisbon



Third place: Daniel Amokachi – Nigeria & Everton



1996 - Nwankwo Kanu



Winner: Nwankwo Kanu – Nigeria & Inter Milan



Runner-up: George Weah – Liberia & AC Milan



Third place: Daniel Amokachi – Nigeria & Besiktas



1997 - Victor Ikpeba



Winner: Victor Ikpeba – Nigeria & AS Monaco



Runner-up: Japhet N’Doram – Chad & AS Monaco



Third place: Taribo West – Nigeria & Inter Milan



1998 - Hadji Mustapha



Winner: Mustapha Hadji – Morocco & Deportivo La Coruna



Runner-up: Austin Okocha – Nigeria & PSG



Third place: Sunday Oliseh – Nigeria & Borussia Dortmund



1999- Nwankwo Kanu



Winner: Nwankwo Kanu – Nigeria & Arsenal



Runner-up: Samuel Kuffour – Ghana & Bayern Munich



Third place: Ibrahima Bakayoko – Cote d’Ivoire & Olympique Marseille



2000 - Patrick Mboma



Winner: Patrick Mboma – Cameroon & Parma



Runner-up: Lauren – Cameroon & Real Mallorca



Third place: Samuel Eto’o – Cameroon & Real Mallorca



2001 - El Hadji Diouf



Winner: El Hadji Diouf – Senegal & Lens



Runner-up: Samuel Kuffour – Ghana & Bayern Munich



Third place: Samuel Eto’o – Cameroon & Real Mallorca



2002 - El Hadji Diouf



Winner: El Hadji Diouf – Senegal & Liverpool



Runner-up: Pape Bouba Diop – Senegal & Lens



Third place: Ahmed Mido Hossam – Egypt & Ajax



2003 - Samuel Eto'o



Winner: Samuel Eto'o – Cameroon & Real Mallorca



Runner-up: Didier Drogba – Cote d’Ivoire & Olympique Marseille



Third place: Jay-Jay Okocha – Nigeria & Bolton Wanderers



2004 - Samuel Eto'o



Winner: Samuel Eto'o – Cameroon & Barcelona



Runner-up: Didier Drogba – Cote d’Ivoire & Olympique Marseille



Third place: Jay-Jay Okocha – Nigeria & Bolton Wanderers



2005 - Samuel Eto'o



Winner: Samuel Eto'o – Cameroon & Barcelona



Runner-up: Didier Drogba – Cote d’Ivoire & Chelsea



Third place: Michael Essien– Ghana & Chelsea



2006 - Didier Drogba



Winner: Didier Drogba – Cote d’Ivoire & Chelsea



Runner-up: Samuel Eto'o– Cameroon & Barcelona



Third place: Michael Essien – Ghana & Chelsea



2007 - Frederic Kanoute



Winner: Frederic Kanoute – Mali & Sevilla



Runner-up: Michael Essien- Ghana & Chelsea



Third place: Didier Drogba – Cote d’Ivoire & Chelsea



2008 - Emmanuel Adebayor



Winner: Emmanuel Adebayo – Togo & Arsenal



Runner-up: Mohamed Aboutrika – Egypt & Al Ahly



Third place: Michael Essien- Ghana & Chelsea



2009 - Didier Drogba



Winner: Didier Drogba – Cote d’Ivoire & Chelsea



Runner-up: Samuel Eto’o – Cameroon & Inter Milan



Third place: Michael Essien – Ghana & Chelsea



2010- Samuel Eto'o



Winner: Samuel Eto’o – Cameroon & Inter Milan



Runner-up: Asamoah Gyan – Ghana & Sunderland



Third place: Didier Drogba – Cote d’Ivoire & Chelsea



2011 - Yaya Toure



Winner: Yaya Toure – Cote d’Ivoire & Manchester City



Runner-up: Seydou Keita – Mali & Barcelona



Third place: Andre Ayew – Ghana & Olympique Marseille



2012 - Yaya Toure



Winner: Yaya Toure – Cote d’Ivoire & Manchester City



Runner-up: Didier Drogba – Cote d’ivoire & Shanghai Shenhua



Third place: Alex Song – Cameroon & Barcelona



2013 - Yaya Toure



Winner: Yaya Toure – Cote d’Ivoire & Manchester City



Runner-up: John Obi Mikel – Nigeria & Chelsea



Third place: Didier Drogba– Cote d’ivoire & Galatasaray



2014 - Yaya Toure



Winner: Yaya Toure – Cote d’Ivoire & Manchester City



Runner-up: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang – Gabon & Dortmund



Third place: Vincent Enyeama – Nigeria &



2015 - Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang



Winner: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang – Gabon & Dortmund



Runner-Up: Yaya Toure – Cote d’Ivoire & Manchester City



Third place: Andre Ayew – Ghana & Swansea



2016 - Riyad Mahrez



Winner: Riyad Mahrez – Algeria & Leicester City



Runner-Up: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang – Gabon & Dortmund



Third place: Sadio Mane – Senegal & Liverpool



2017 - Mohamed Salah



Winner: Mohamed Salah – Egypt & Liverpool



Runner-Up: Sadio Mane – Senegal & Liverpool



2018 - Mohamed Salah



Winner: Mohamed Salah – Egypt & Liverpool



Runner-Up: Sadio Mane – Senegal & Liverpool



Third place: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang – Gabon & Arsenal



2019 - Sadio Mane



Winner: Sadio Mane – Senegal & Liverpool



Runner-up: Mohamed Salah – Egypt & Liverpool



Third place: Riyad Mahrez – Algeria & Manchester City



