Know all the past winners of the African Footballer of Year award

Sports News of Monday, 18 July 2022
Source: goal.com
The Caf African Player of the Year prize was first handed out in 1992, with the legendary Abedi Ayew scooping up the prestigious trophy. Other big names who won the individual award are George Weah, Nwankwo Kanu and Samuel Eto’o.
With the 2022 winner set to be announced on July 21, with Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah, and Edouard Mendy headlining the 10-player shortlist, GOAL takes a look at all the past winners up until 2021.
1992- Abedi Ayew
Winner: Abedi Ayew
Country: Ghana
Club: Olympique de Marseille
1993 - Rasheed Yekini
Winner: Rasheed Yekini
Country: Nigeria
Club: Vitoria Setubal
1994 -Emmanuel Amuneke
Winner: Emmanuel Amuneke (Nigeria & Sporting Lisbon)
Runner-up: George Weah – Liberia & Paris Saint-Germain
Third place: Rasheed Yekini – Nigeria & Olympiacos
1995 - George Weah
Winner: George Weah – Liberia & AC Milan
Runner-up: Emmanuel Amuneke – Nigeria & Sporting Lisbon
Third place: Daniel Amokachi – Nigeria & Everton
1996 - Nwankwo Kanu
Winner: Nwankwo Kanu – Nigeria & Inter Milan
Runner-up: George Weah – Liberia & AC Milan
Third place: Daniel Amokachi – Nigeria & Besiktas
1997 - Victor Ikpeba
Winner: Victor Ikpeba – Nigeria & AS Monaco
Runner-up: Japhet N’Doram – Chad & AS Monaco
Third place: Taribo West – Nigeria & Inter Milan
1998 - Hadji Mustapha
Winner: Mustapha Hadji – Morocco & Deportivo La Coruna
Runner-up: Austin Okocha – Nigeria & PSG
Third place: Sunday Oliseh – Nigeria & Borussia Dortmund
1999- Nwankwo Kanu
Winner: Nwankwo Kanu – Nigeria & Arsenal
Runner-up: Samuel Kuffour – Ghana & Bayern Munich
Third place: Ibrahima Bakayoko – Cote d’Ivoire & Olympique Marseille
2000 - Patrick Mboma
Winner: Patrick Mboma – Cameroon & Parma
Runner-up: Lauren – Cameroon & Real Mallorca
Third place: Samuel Eto’o – Cameroon & Real Mallorca
2001 - El Hadji Diouf
Winner: El Hadji Diouf – Senegal & Lens
Runner-up: Samuel Kuffour – Ghana & Bayern Munich
Third place: Samuel Eto’o – Cameroon & Real Mallorca
2002 - El Hadji Diouf
Winner: El Hadji Diouf – Senegal & Liverpool
Runner-up: Pape Bouba Diop – Senegal & Lens
Third place: Ahmed Mido Hossam – Egypt & Ajax
2003 - Samuel Eto'o
Winner: Samuel Eto'o – Cameroon & Real Mallorca
Runner-up: Didier Drogba – Cote d’Ivoire & Olympique Marseille
Third place: Jay-Jay Okocha – Nigeria & Bolton Wanderers
2004 - Samuel Eto'o
Winner: Samuel Eto'o – Cameroon & Barcelona
Runner-up: Didier Drogba – Cote d’Ivoire & Olympique Marseille
Third place: Jay-Jay Okocha – Nigeria & Bolton Wanderers
2005 - Samuel Eto'o
Winner: Samuel Eto'o – Cameroon & Barcelona
Runner-up: Didier Drogba – Cote d’Ivoire & Chelsea
Third place: Michael Essien– Ghana & Chelsea
2006 - Didier Drogba
Winner: Didier Drogba – Cote d’Ivoire & Chelsea
Runner-up: Samuel Eto'o– Cameroon & Barcelona
Third place: Michael Essien – Ghana & Chelsea
2007 - Frederic Kanoute
Winner: Frederic Kanoute – Mali & Sevilla
Runner-up: Michael Essien- Ghana & Chelsea
Third place: Didier Drogba – Cote d’Ivoire & Chelsea
2008 - Emmanuel Adebayor
Winner: Emmanuel Adebayo – Togo & Arsenal
Runner-up: Mohamed Aboutrika – Egypt & Al Ahly
Third place: Michael Essien- Ghana & Chelsea
2009 - Didier Drogba
Winner: Didier Drogba – Cote d’Ivoire & Chelsea
Runner-up: Samuel Eto’o – Cameroon & Inter Milan
Third place: Michael Essien – Ghana & Chelsea
2010- Samuel Eto'o
Winner: Samuel Eto’o – Cameroon & Inter Milan
Runner-up: Asamoah Gyan – Ghana & Sunderland
Third place: Didier Drogba – Cote d’Ivoire & Chelsea
2011 - Yaya Toure
Winner: Yaya Toure – Cote d’Ivoire & Manchester City
Runner-up: Seydou Keita – Mali & Barcelona
Third place: Andre Ayew – Ghana & Olympique Marseille
2012 - Yaya Toure
Winner: Yaya Toure – Cote d’Ivoire & Manchester City
Runner-up: Didier Drogba – Cote d’ivoire & Shanghai Shenhua
Third place: Alex Song – Cameroon & Barcelona
2013 - Yaya Toure
Winner: Yaya Toure – Cote d’Ivoire & Manchester City
Runner-up: John Obi Mikel – Nigeria & Chelsea
Third place: Didier Drogba– Cote d’ivoire & Galatasaray
2014 - Yaya Toure
Winner: Yaya Toure – Cote d’Ivoire & Manchester City
Runner-up: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang – Gabon & Dortmund
Third place: Vincent Enyeama – Nigeria &
2015 - Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Winner: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang – Gabon & Dortmund
Runner-Up: Yaya Toure – Cote d’Ivoire & Manchester City
Third place: Andre Ayew – Ghana & Swansea
2016 - Riyad Mahrez
Winner: Riyad Mahrez – Algeria & Leicester City
Runner-Up: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang – Gabon & Dortmund
Third place: Sadio Mane – Senegal & Liverpool
2017 - Mohamed Salah
Winner: Mohamed Salah – Egypt & Liverpool
Runner-Up: Sadio Mane – Senegal & Liverpool
2018 - Mohamed Salah
Winner: Mohamed Salah – Egypt & Liverpool
Runner-Up: Sadio Mane – Senegal & Liverpool
Third place: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang – Gabon & Arsenal
2019 - Sadio Mane
Winner: Sadio Mane – Senegal & Liverpool
Runner-up: Mohamed Salah – Egypt & Liverpool
Third place: Riyad Mahrez – Algeria & Manchester City