Know all the 18 coaches who will compete for 2022/2023 Ghana Premier League trophy

Sports News of Friday, 2 September 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

All is set for the 2022/2023 Ghana Premier League season with champions Asante Kotoko hoping to defend their title despite losing their coach Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum.



Coach Seydou Zerbo has been brought in to replace the departed Dr. Ogum but the Burkinabe trainer is already having a difficult time in the preseason after losing three and drawing one.



Accra Hearts of Oak on the other hand won all their preseason games but they were humiliated in the GHALCA Top four tournament after using their junior side for the competition.



The 18 competing teams have wrapped up their preparation for the season including beefing up their squad for the new season.



Accra Great Olympics are now the most informed team after winning the GHALCA Top 6 Tournament and will be looking forward to having a good season and finishing above the 6th position on the table.



Ahead of the new season, we bring you the list of the coach who will be in the dugouts for the 18 teams.



Below is the list of coaches that will handle the 18 clubs for the upcoming Ghana Premier League.



1. Bibiani Gold Stars – Michael Osei (Ghana)



2. Asante Kotoko – Zerbo Seidu (Burkina Faso)



3. Real Tamale United – Mallam Baba Nuhu ( Ghana)



4. Hearts of Oak – Samuel Boadu (Ghana)



5. Aduana Stars – Paa Kwasi Fabin (Ghana)



6. Legon Cities – Maxwell Konadu (Ghana)



7. Great Olympics – Yaw Preko (Ghana)



8. FC Samartex – Annor Walker (Ghana)



9. Accra Lions – James Francis (England)



10. Dreams FC – Ignatius Osei Fosu (Ghana)



11. Bechem United – Kassim Mingle (Ghana)



12. Karela United – Bismark Kobby Mensah (Ghana)



13. Kotoku Royals – Seth Ablade (Ghana)



14. Tamale City – Abdul Wahid (Ghana)



15. King Faisal – Bozovic Branko (Serbia)



16. Nsoatremang FC – Mohammed Gargo (Ghana)



17. Medeama SC – Abdul Umar Rabi (Ghana)



18. Berekum Chelsea – Christopher Ennin (Ghana)



