Know all the 11 players signed by Asante Kotoko in transfer window

Sports News of Tuesday, 23 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana Premier League champions, Asante Kotoko were busy in the transfer window as they managed to bring in eleven new players.



The Porcupine Warriors announced the signing of three players on transfer deadline day to boost the team ahead of their CAF Champions League and domestic season.



With the departure of some key players who played instrumental roles in Kotoko’s campaign in the GPL last season, there was the need to invest in new players and the Porcupines managed to do that.



The Kumasi-based club lost five players in the transfer window. Brazilian player Fabio Gama left after seeing through his 2-year contract while goalkeeper Kwame Baah’s contract was not renewed.



Mudasiru Salifu also left the club for Sheriff Tiraspol after a successful season. The club also shipped Imoro Ibrahim to Al-Hilal of Sudan in a bumper deal while Emmanuel Keyekeh left the club for Samartex after 2-years at the club.



Despite interest from their star player Franck Mbella Etouga, Kotoko have managed to keep their Cameroonian striker at the club and have added more to boost the team.



Here are Asante Kotoko’s complete transfer deals



1. Steven Mukwala – FW – Free – Uganda – 2y



2. Frederick Asare – GK – 3y – Free Gk



3. Moise Pouaty- Free – 3y – Cameroon – GK



4. Enoch Morrison – King Faisal 3y – M



5. Thomas Pele -Free – CB – Cameroon



6. Ernest Osei Poku – M – Free



7. Serge Eric Zeze – Ivorian-M



8. Sherrif Mohammed- CB – 3y EurAfrica FC



9. John Tedeku – LB – WAFA



10. Nicolas Osei Bonsu – LB – Panthers FC



11. Nicolas Mensah – ST - Delsanco FC



Watch the latest editions of Sports Check and GhanaWeb Sports Debate below:







