Source: Freeman Koryekpor Awlesu

Klikor Local Council of Churches award Ketu South MCE

MCE for Ketu South Municipal Assembly, Elliot Edem Agbenorwu

he Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Ketu South Municipal Assembly in the Volta Region, Mr Elliot Edem Agbenorwu has been named the best societal transformer MCE in the Volta Region under the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo’s led New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration.



The MCE who was appointed by President Akufo-Addo for the past three and half years ago was recognized by the Local Council of Churches at Klikor for his unrelenting strides of excellence towards the positive transformation of the communities and great impact he has made by adding value to humanity.



The citation on the plaque of the MCE reads in part" the award to the MCE is in the recognition of your unrelenting strides of excellence towards the positive transformation of communities and great impact you have made by adding value to humanity.



It continued that " the MCE true selfless service continued to be remembered from generation to generation and your name is written in the footprint of life amen."



He was given the award at the Klikor Local Council of Churches Societal Transformer award 2020 held at the premises of Global Evangelical Church on Sunday, December 27, 2020.



The annual awards ceremony was organised by the Klikor Local Council of Churches under the auspices of Rev. GSK Tugbenyo.



As part of the ceremony, the Klikor Local Council of Churches thanked God for taking them through the 2020 financial year and to seek God’s protection and guidance for the next year.



Other Award winners include the Paramount Chief of Klikor Traditional Area, Togbui Addo VIII, Rev Rt. Samuel Necku of Wisdom Children School and the first person to have planted a Bible school at Klikor and Rev. Apostle Lena Akotey Seddoh of Universal Christ Discipline Church.



Speaking an interview with some senior journalists after receiving the award, Mr Agbenorwu expressed gratitude to President Akufo-Addo for appointing him to head the Ketu South Municipal Assembly.



According to him, he would not merit the award had it not been the support of the good people of the thirty-nine (39) electoral areas within the Ketu Municipality and the entire staff of the Ketu South Municipal Assembly.



The MCE congratulated those who in diverse ways have contributed to the socio-economic development in the area particularly Rev Rt. Samuel Nevku of Wisdom Children School who was the first person to have built a Bible school at Klikor and developmental projects.



Mr Agbenorwu promised to deliver to the expectation of the good people of the 39 electoral areas and the entire Volta Region as a whole.



"The projects and programmes l am doing in the municipality have been transforming lives of the constituents in all the 39 electoral areas in Ketu South and the evidence are visible for those may challenge to come and see for themselves," the MCE stressed.



He stated that when his attention was drawn to the old age water problem in Klikor, being a listening MCE, I have helped to fix the problem for which the people Klikor are now drinking clean water."



He stated that it is a great surprise to me that I have been identified by the various churches in the area and awarded for my good works done to transform the area for all.



"My amazement for the award owing to the fact that our society is sharply divided into political lines and that Ketu South place has been one of the electoral strongholds of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



"It’s a lesson to all of us that whatever we do someone is watching whether good or bad. So this award by the churches will, however, ginger me to do more for society," he further assured.



The other award winners also thanked the churches for recognizing them of the good works they have been doing to help build the Ketu South municipality.

