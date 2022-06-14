Kirin Cup Soccer 2022: Third-place match preview, Ghana vs. Chile

Sports News of Tuesday, 14 June 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana will face Chile for the third-place spot in the 2022 Kirin Cup Soccer tournament at the Panasonic Stadium Suita in Osaka in Japan on Tuesday.



The Black Stars are participating in the 21st edition of the international friendly tournament which resumed this month after a six-year hiatus.



Ghana suffered a 4-1 humiliation in their opening match against host country Japan last Friday at the Noevir Stadium Kobe in Kobe.



That result meant their elimination, with a third-place slot the only thing at stake.



Chile also succumbed to the other African representative, Tunisia after a 2-0 defeat which was also played on Friday.



The Black Stars would want to return home with something from the tournament by grabbing the 3rd place by getting the better of the South American side.



La Roja are the only South American team in the ongoing Kirin Cup and will likely honor that reputation in their last game.



Despite missing some key players ahead of the tournament, Ghana will not be putty in their hands though.



The likes of the Ayew brothers, Daniel Amartey the return of Abdul Rahman Baba and Mubarak Wakaso will ensure the West Africans won't get another terrible outing in Osaka.



The third-place match will be a tough fight as neither team will want to bow out abashed.



Ghana Predicted XI (4-3-3):



Lawrence Ati-Zigi (GK), Andy Yiadom, Daniel Amartey, Alidu Seidu, Abdul Rahman Baba, Mubarak Wakaso, Mohammed Kudus, Edmund Addo, André Ayew (C), Jordan Ayew, Christopher Antwi-Adjei



Chile Predicted XI (4-4-2):



Zacarias Lopez (GK), Gary Medel (C), Eugenio Mena, Paulo Diaz, Francisco Sierralta, Jeyson Rojas, Pablo Galdames, Felipe Mendez, Ronnie Fernandez, Joaquin Montecinos, Ben Brereton Diaz