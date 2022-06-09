Kirin Cup: Japan coach Hajime Moriyasu speaks ahead of Ghana meeting

Sports News of Thursday, 9 June 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Japan coach Hajime Moriyasu is looking forward to the Kirin Soccer Cup match against Ghana on Friday.



Moriyasu sees the match as an opportunity for fringe players to show off their skills as the team prepares for the 202 World Cup.



Japan come into the clash in good shape, thumping Paraguay 4-1 before a resolute display against Brazil who needed a penalty to win.



"We have two games in a good shape, the part to try as a team, the part to see the individual performance of the players, the part to try. We have a good match. "That's right," said Moriyasu.



"I will prepare and practice Ghana from now on, but I think that it is a team that has high individual skills and can play powerfully toward the goal in the attack part. Tomorrow's members will see the practice from now on. I will decide from



"I would like to change the players from the match against Brazil. Not all of them, but I want to make it possible for players who have not had a chance to participate from the start to play from the start."



"I fought against Paraguay and Brazil and fought 4-1-4-1 and 4-2-3-1, but if it is better to challenge other while fighting based on those two, I would like to challenge. This time, rather than the system, I would like to try the players and see how the players merge with each other."



Ghana will face Japan on Friday, June 10, with the winner going on to face either Chile or Tunisia in the final.



The final is set for June 14, the same day that the semi-finalists compete for third place.