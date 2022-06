Kirin Cup: Japan coach Hajime Moriyasu lauds players after Ghana victory

Sports News of Saturday, 11 June 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Japan coach Hajime Moriyasu has praised his players after a magnificent performance against Ghana in the opening game of the Kirin Cup tournament.



The Black Stars were whitewashed 4-1 by the Asian giants, and will next face Tunisia in the final of the tournament.



"The players made good preparations from the match against Brazil that they couldn't lose in a row at home. They proved that they would function as a team even if the players changed," he said after the game.



"No matter who comes out, I will win next time."



The Black Stars went into the game missing several starters due to ailment and personal issues as coach Otto Addo fielded a weaker side against the Blue Samurai.



Japan got off to a great start with Yamane Miki netting the opener on the half hour mark following an intricate passing move by the Asians.



Crystal Palace star Jordan Ayew leveled a minute before halftime after firing right at the edge of the box, but a momentary lapse in concentration saw Japan take the lead again before half time.



Nitoma Kaoru's cross evaded everyone to beat goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi.



After the break Real Mallorca star Takefusa Kubo connected from a cross to give Japan a two goal lead before Daizen Maeda sealed victory with eight minutes left.