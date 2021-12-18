Kingsley Schindler reveals reason for his top Bundesliga form

Sports News of Saturday, 18 December 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghanaian midfielder Kingsley Schindler has said the confidence boost from FC Cologne coach Steffen Baumgart is the main contributory factor in his rich vein form in the German top-flight called the Bungesliga.



The 28-year-old delivered a strong performance for Cologne in their 3-2 away win over Wolfsburg as he contributed two goal assists to help the massive turnaround.



Schindler is currently experiencing an upswing at Cologne. At the beginning of the season, he was often without a place in the squad.



But the trained right-winger, who was born in Germany to Ghanaian parents is now allowed to play more and more often thanks to his resilience in training.



In the derby win against Borussia Mönchengladbach (4: 1) he played 39 minutes, against Arminia Bielefeld for 70 minutes, and most recently against VfL Wolfsburg for 18 minutes.



But with his double assists, he recommended himself for more minutes crediting Baumgart for his recent impressive showing in the matches in the German top-flight.



"King, have fun, enjoy it," Schindler said about what his trainer Steffen Baumgart told him on the way before he came on as a substitute in the match against Wolfsburg.



The attacker added "he gives you self-confidence that pushes you."



The 28-year-old made it clear: "I'm good at it. You can see that the coach appreciates that I'm there. I get playing time and I want to build on that, help the team. It's fun to work with the coach."



He may well have more playing time against VfB Stuttgart (Sunday, 5.30 p.m.).