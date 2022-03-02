Kingsley Sarfo thanks fans for their support in away win

Sports News of Wednesday, 2 March 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Kingsley Sarfo was one of APOEL's key players in the 4-2 victory over Omonia last Friday night. In a social media message, the Ghanaian midfielder thanked the fans for their support.



"Excellent team effort, great victory. I thank all the people of APOEL for the huge support," wrote the footballer with Thomas de Vincenti deifying him and thanking him for his transfer to APOEL!



"Quality, thank you for coming," was the answer of the leader of the blue and yellows, who scored after almost a year after Sarfo's assist.



The attacking midfielder has already made three appearances for the club in the ongoing season.



