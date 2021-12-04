Kingsley Sarfo disappointed with Olympiakos' defeat to Aris Limassol

Sports News of Saturday, 4 December 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana midfielder Kingsley Sarfo has expressed disappointment in Olympiakos Nicosia's defeat to Aris Limassol in the Cypriot League on Friday night.



Sarfo, who lasted the entire duration was again at his best but was just not enough to stop the Cypriot giants.



Kevin Monnet-Paquet's 40th minute strike separated the two teams sitting third and fourth on the table.



"Very unfortunate defeat against Aris Limassol in yesterday's game but we go again against APOEL on Sunday and hopefully, there will be victory," wrote the Ghanaian playmaker on Twitter.



