Kingsley Sarfo backs Olympiakos teammates to recover from AEL defeat

Sports News of Tuesday, 21 December 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana midfielder Kingsley Sarfo has urged his Olympiakos Nicosia teammates to bounce back from the heavy defeat to AEL.



Olympiakos Nicosia head into the winter break with the disappointing defeat to AEL, but Sarfo believes they will return revitalized to finish the season.



"Very unfortunate defeat but still vim," wrote the midfielder on Twitter.



Olympiakos started the game poorly and went down by three goals in the first half.



Evangelos Andreou's tenth-minute strike and a double from Stefan Scepovic condemned the Nicosia-based side to defeat.



Kingsley Sarfo has been in scintillating form for the club despite their struggles.