Kingsley Ofori Asante hits brace in Finland

Sports News of Monday, 4 October 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Winger Kingsley Asante Ofori scored a brace for SJK Akatemia in their 5-0 demolition of Narpes Krafts in the Finnish Kokkone Group C League.



Ofori shot the home side into the lead through a penalty kick which he expertly converted with aplomb in the 8th minute.



SJK Akatemia went into the break holding onto their single goal after Narpes threatened them with a few dangerous forays into their area.



The home side turned the screws on the opponents in the second half as Oliver Gunes and Oskar Pihlaja gave them a cushion with goals in the 53rd and 55th minutes to make it 3-0.



Ofori further demoralized the opposition after turning to slot home a pass from Omar Adawi in the 73rd minute to make it four-nil.



An incredible 15 goals in 20 matches, makes Ofori the most prolific forward in Group C of the Finnish Kokkone league.



SJK Akatemia are top of the table with 51.