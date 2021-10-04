You are here: HomeSports2021 10 04Article 1371817

Sports News of Monday, 4 October 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Kingsley Ofori Asante hits brace in Finland

Winger Kingsley Asante Ofori scored a brace for SJK Akatemia in their 5-0 demolition of Narpes Krafts in the Finnish Kokkone Group C League.

Ofori shot the home side into the lead through a penalty kick which he expertly converted with aplomb in the 8th minute.

SJK Akatemia went into the break holding onto their single goal after Narpes threatened them with a few dangerous forays into their area.

The home side turned the screws on the opponents in the second half as Oliver Gunes and Oskar Pihlaja gave them a cushion with goals in the 53rd and 55th minutes to make it 3-0.

Ofori further demoralized the opposition after turning to slot home a pass from Omar Adawi in the 73rd minute to make it four-nil.

An incredible 15 goals in 20 matches, makes Ofori the most prolific forward in Group C of the Finnish Kokkone league.

SJK Akatemia are top of the table with 51.

