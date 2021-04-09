Kings and Queens Scientific International Senior High School to build next generation of Healthcare Professionals – Principal

Press Releases of Friday, 9 April 2021

Source: Kings and Queens School

Principal of the Kings and Queens Scientific International Senior High School in the Eastern Region says the school is shaped to produce Ghana’s next generation of healthcare professionals.



The new scientific Senior High Hchool located at Akuse Junction along the main Tema-Akosombo highway is presently admitting its pioneering students within the current academic year to run three year courses in General Science and pre-medical preparation programmes.



As explained by the Principal of the school, Dr. Jerryson Ameworgbe Gidisu, the Kings and Queens Scientific International Senior High School will offer special comprehensive pre-medical pure science training for its students to produce well trained graduates to feed the Kings and Queens Medical University College.



“The intention of setting up the Kings and Queens Scientific Senior High School is to feed the Kings and Queens Medical University College with a new generation of healthcare professionals who will go through a special form of training aside the normal traditional method of education we have here in Ghana,” explained Dr. Gidisu.



The science biased senior high school will run three year pure science and pre medical preparation courses to prepare and usher the graduates into career programmes such as Medicine, Dentistry, Doctor of Pharmacy, Doctor of Medical Laboratory Science, Optometry, Nursing, Midwifery and other Allied Health Sciences.



The all boarding facility is well equipped with state of the art and modern teaching and learning facilities and would employ modern teaching techniques in well-equipped classrooms and science laboratories, Skills Labs, Anatomy Labs, Computer Labs, Library, Dining Halls and Dormitories fully furnished with air conditioners.



The students will also have practical training at the Kings and Queens Medical University College and Teaching Hospital once a week to give them the necessary exposure to boost their confidence level by the time they graduate.



“Every week, we’ll be taking the students from the school to the Hospital. Should you envisage to be a medical practitioner, we’ll attach you to doctors in the Kings and Queens Medical University Teaching Hospital every week Friday. We’ll take them to the hospital where they’ll be split into their various groups and the careers they’re undergoing,” he said.



Dr. Jerryson Gidisu who is also President and CEO of the Kings and Queens Medical University College and Teaching Hospital explained that the intention of establishing the Pure Scientific Senior High school, is to graduate highly qualified students to feed the Kings And Queens Medical University College.



With 25 students per class, the school is targeting a minimum of 100 students and maximum of 150 students by the time all of its three year groups have enrolled.

The school is currently enrolling its first batch of students who will sit an entrance examination on the 18th of April, 2021 to be followed by an interview on the 19th and 20th of April with full academic activities beginning by the end of April, 2021.



Successful applicants will be taken through a career counseling and guidance session by healthcare professionals to properly integrate them into their chosen careers.



Seasoned lecturers from the Kings and Queens Medical University College and Teaching Hospital will be in charge of the science subjects in the school.



Stressing on the need to teach Chinese language as part of its programmes, Dr. Gidisu said, the subject is to adequately prepare the students who would as part of their course, embark on exchange programmes to Chinese institutions and also visit various Chinese cities for vacations.



“The reason we’re running a Chinese language programme is that the students will be having an exchange programme with our affiliate institutions in China and the rest of the world so in that instance, when your child is to get admission here you are to get a passport prior to the time the child gets admission so that during the long vacations we send them out for exchange programmes in order to open their eyes, open their minds,” he added.



According to the Principal, the institution will run a special scholarship scheme called the President’s Scholarship to sponsor brilliant but needy students desirous of pursuing pure science education at the facility.



Despite the fact that very sophisticated teaching methods will be employed, he assured of moderate and affordable fees.



For now, the online portal is opened for admissions at (https://kqshs.kqmuc.edu.gh/old-students/kqshs-online-admissions/).

Contact or WhatsApp: +233553061455 / 0501602110

Emails: admissions.kqshs@kqmuc.edu.gh / principal.kqshs@kqmuc.edu.gh



