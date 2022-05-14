King Promise reveals conversation with Hudson-Odoi and Eddie Nketiah over Ghana switch

Sports News of Saturday, 14 May 2022

Ghanaian music star Gregory Bortey, popularly known as King Promise, has revealed that he has been on the necks of Callum Hudson-Odoi and Eddie Nketiah over playing for the Black Stars.



King Promise is close to the English Premier League stars and has been trying to convince them to represent Ghana on the international stage.



News of the duo's switch has been rife in the past few weeks with reports indicating that both Eddie Nketiah and Hudson-Odoi have received their Ghanaian passports.



However, Ghanaians are yet to receive official confirmation from the camps of Hudson-Odoi and Nketiah.



"I have been bothering him about playing for Ghana. I don't remember the last time we spoke but I told him bro, I will call him till you change your mind and every time I call him and I am like, bro, Black Stars and he is like you are an idiot," he said smiling on YFM's Shouts on Y show.



"I do the same with Nketiah and like bro, you have to play for Ghana and anyone who is a Ghanaian and can play I urge them to play. I don't know if he will play for Ghana but I have done my part," he added.



Hudson-Odoi just returned from an achilles injury that has kept him out for sometime and he is expected to make an appearance in the FA Cup final against Liverpool.



Should the three time capped England international avail himself to play for Ghana, he will be eligible to play at the World Cup.



Eddie Nketiah has also been on a good run of form in recent times, netting four goals in his last five matches.



