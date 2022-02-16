King Faisal will do better in second season of GPL – Coach Nurudeen Amadu

Sports News of Wednesday, 16 February 2022

Source: footballghana.com

King Faisal coach Nurudeen Amadu has promised his outfit will showcase an improved performance in the second round of the Ghana Premier League.



The Isha Allay boys finished the first round of the league on 5th position with 26 points despite losing the final game to Legon Cities on Monday.



The Kumasi-based club succumbed to a 1-0 defeat to Legon Cities in matchday 17 at the El Wak sports stadium.



Jonah Attuquaye's 60th minute strike earned Legon Cities all three points.



Speaking after the game, Nurudeen Amadu expressed his side will do better in the second round of the campaign.



“In the second round, we are going to do better even than the first round because we have beefed up the team with some few additions and hopefully, they will deliver”



“I’m hoping that the players also beef up their performance to help us win more games in the second round” he said.