King Faisal striker Kwame Peprah grabs South African visa as Orlando Pirates move nears

Sports News of Friday, 30 July 2021

Source: ghanasportsonline.com

King Faisal Babies striker Kwame Peprah is expected to fly to South Africa to complete a move to either Orlando Pirates or Kaizer Chiefs, according to Kumasi-based Oyerepa FM.



The 20-year-old was at the South African Embassy to pick up his South African visa ahead of a planned trip to complete a deal to either Orlando Pirates or Kaizer Chiefs, the station has reported.



Meanwhile King Faisal have already turned down an offer from North Macedonian side Shkupi. The Čair-based club in an offer sighted by Ghana Sports Online, say they will pay a loan fee of €15,000 to sign the 20-year-old from Faisal. However, they are willing to splash €80,000 to sign the striker permanently in June 2022.



Peprah, who scored 12 times in 32 games for King Faisal, has been on the radar of top Ghana Premier League clubs including Asante Kotoko, Hearts of Oak and Medeama SC.



The striker and his representatives from Berlin Sports – BFT are expected in South Africa next week to begin negotiations with both Pirates and Chiefs at different times to access contract offers before opting for one of the deals.



