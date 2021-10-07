King Faisal signs defender James Opoku Nyimfah from Societe Omnisports

Sports News of Thursday, 7 October 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana Premier League side King Faisal Babies have completed the signing of defender James Opoku Nyimfah.



The defender joins the Kumasi-based club after leaving Ivorian side Societe Omnisports.



The former Bechem United player is expected to strengthen the defense of the 'In Sha Allah boys' ahead of the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League season.



King Faisal have started preparations for the new season.



The team has been engaged in some friendlies. King Faisal beats Ebony FC 1-0 and were rampant against KFC, beating them 4-1.



The Green and whites begin the season with a home game against WAFA.