King Faisal signs defender James Opoku Nyimfah from Societe Omnisports

Sports News of Thursday, 7 October 2021
Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Ghana Premier League side King Faisal Babies have completed the signing of defender James Opoku Nyimfah.
The defender joins the Kumasi-based club after leaving Ivorian side Societe Omnisports.
The former Bechem United player is expected to strengthen the defense of the 'In Sha Allah boys' ahead of the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League season.
King Faisal have started preparations for the new season.
The team has been engaged in some friendlies. King Faisal beats Ebony FC 1-0 and were rampant against KFC, beating them 4-1.
The Green and whites begin the season with a home game against WAFA.