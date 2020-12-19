Soccer News of Saturday, 19 December 2020

King Faisal midfielder Wadudu Yakubu clinches MVP award despite defeat against Hearts of Oak

King Faisal midfielder Yakubu Wadudu has swept home the Man-of-the-Match award following his incredible performance in the 2-1 defeat against Hearts of Oak in Week 6 of the ongoing Ghana Premier League on Saturday.



Wadudu was by far the best player on the pitch during the Insha Allah Boys painful last-gasp loss against Hearts of Oak.



The former Emmanuel FC and Legon Cities FC player made his team thick with his all-round display, creating several chances for his attackers.



The youngster made intelligent runs into the box of the Phobians and tested goalkeeper Richmond Ayi on three occasions.



His superlative moment in the game came when he lofted the ball for Kwadwo Frimpong to nod home the leveler five minutes after the break.



Wadudu’s impressive outing was duly rewarded with the Most Valuable Player gong in the match.



It is the young enforcer’s first MVP accolade in the league after 6 rounds of matches.



King Faisal meanwhile have to improve their performances should they harbour any hope of beating the drop as they occupy 16th spot with just 4 points.

