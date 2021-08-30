You are here: HomeSports2021 08 30Article 1344556

Sports News of Monday, 30 August 2021

Disclaimer

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

King Faisal midfielder Frimpong Boateng joins Great Olympics

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Boateng featured in 31 matches for King Faisal in the 2020/21 league season Boateng featured in 31 matches for King Faisal in the 2020/21 league season

King Faisal midfielder Frimpong Boateng is joining rivals Great Olympics on a permanent deal ahead of the 2021/22 season.

The Black Meteors player agreed to personal terms with the club last week and is set to put pen to paper on Monday.

King Faisal confirmed the midfielder will be leaving the club on Social Media, thanking him for his services.

"We have reached an agreement with Accra Great Olympics for the permanent transfer of hardworking midfielder Frimpong Boateng. Boateng leaves with the best wishes of everyone at the Club," wrote King Faisal on Twitter.

 Boateng is joining the Dade Boys as a replacement for talisman, Gladson Awako, who left for Hearts of Oak.

The 21-year-old had a good campaign with King Faisal last season, playing 31 matches and scoring three goals with three assists.

He also won three man-of-the-match awards.

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment

News

Former President John Dramani Mahama

Election 2024: Mahama to appoint ex-Ashanti Regional Minister as Running Mate - Captain Smart

Business

Dr. John Ofori-Tenkorang, Director-General, SSNIT

Over 900,000 workers’ data merged on SSNIT, NIA card

Entertainment

DJ Iyce with her partner

UK-based Ghanaian lesbian DJ separates from her partner due to abuse

Africa

Dr Akinwumi Adesina, President of the African Development Bank

Africa must strengthen democratic institutions for economic growth - AfDB President

Opinions

Former President John Dramani Mahama

Mahama can only claim ‘sainthood’ if he comes clean on the shameful Airbus scandal