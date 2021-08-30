King Faisal midfielder Frimpong Boateng joins Great Olympics

Sports News of Monday, 30 August 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

King Faisal midfielder Frimpong Boateng is joining rivals Great Olympics on a permanent deal ahead of the 2021/22 season.



The Black Meteors player agreed to personal terms with the club last week and is set to put pen to paper on Monday.



King Faisal confirmed the midfielder will be leaving the club on Social Media, thanking him for his services.



"We have reached an agreement with Accra Great Olympics for the permanent transfer of hardworking midfielder Frimpong Boateng. Boateng leaves with the best wishes of everyone at the Club," wrote King Faisal on Twitter.



Boateng is joining the Dade Boys as a replacement for talisman, Gladson Awako, who left for Hearts of Oak.



The 21-year-old had a good campaign with King Faisal last season, playing 31 matches and scoring three goals with three assists.



He also won three man-of-the-match awards.