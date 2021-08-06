King Faisal interested, Olympics not; how football fans reacted to Messi leaving Barcelona

Sports News of Friday, 6 August 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

•Messi is leaving Barcelona after 17 seasons



•The Argentine football icon is now a free agent and available to all clubs



•Fans of Kotoko and Hearts want their respective clubs to sign him



As things stand, Lionel Messi, one of football’s greatest players is without a club and available to join any club of his wish.



From his native Argentina to sub-Saharan Africa, any football club with the resources could sign the man with the highest Ballon d’OR accolades in history.



In a twist of events, Barcelona on Thursday announced that the player will no longer grace the green carpets of the Camp Nou.



This decision, according to the club, is due to La Liga’s uncompromising stance on its financial regulations.



“Despite FC Barcelona and Lionel Messi having reached an agreement and the clear intention of both parties to sign a new contract today, this cannot happen because of Spanish LaLiga regulations on player registration.



“As a result of this situation, Messi shall not be staying on at FC Barcelona. Both parties deeply regret that the wishes of the player and the club will ultimately not be fulfilled,” Barcelona’s statement read.



Unsurprisingly the reaction has been massive and Ghanaian clubs have been roped into it. The first Ghanaian to openly expressed interest in the Argentine football icon is Alhaji Grusah’s King Faisal.



The club in a tweet said, it is monitoring the situation and could throw in a deal if an opportunity avails.



But which club on this globe will not jump at the chance of signing Messi? Well, that club is Accra Great Olympics. The club has tweeted that its current crop of players are a level above Messi so they will not consider him.



For the two biggest clubs in the country, their fans have designed Messi in their respective jersey and appealed to the clubs to sign him.



Below are some of the funny posts on social media





We are also keenly monitoring the #MESSI situation..



Everything is possible for now ????



????⚪ #InshaAllah — King Faisal Football Club (@KingFaisalFC) August 5, 2021

OFFICIAL. Lionel Messi signs for Ghanaian Giants Accra Hearts of Oak @HeartsOfOakGH . - Here we go !!! ????????????#Messi pic.twitter.com/DEQQgRNEO9 — Fabrizio Romano ???? (@jjaryee) August 5, 2021

Just in:

One of Africa's giant Club "Hearts of Oak" battles with the 8th position team Last season "Arsenal" In the English premier League to pen Messi's signature after Barcelona departure,. Update in the next 24hours???? pic.twitter.com/EIP0K5F0qU — ???? BASHEL???? (@yawbashel) August 5, 2021

You people say Lionel Messi to Hearts of Oak, anaa? ???? pic.twitter.com/L9A8n8o2jF — Emmanuel Ayamga (@EmmanuelAyamga_) August 5, 2021

Managers of Accra Hearts of Oak on their way to sign Lionel Messi ???????????????? pic.twitter.com/5BZeA3MffH — Tugarish (@tugarish) August 5, 2021

BREAKING NEWS: Asante Kotoko's Fabio Gama to replace Messi at Barcelona..



Source (El Abochiebrizio) Here We Go ???? — Mr. Os ????????‍♂️ (El Abochieno) (@abochie_) August 5, 2021

Killer Messi for Asante Kotoko. Let's go!!!



Aboozege ???????????? pic.twitter.com/Pge2bUUK6J — Asante Kotoko News ???? (@AKSCnews) August 5, 2021

Breaking...

Kotoko are also in the race to sign Messi ???? pic.twitter.com/NqlcTSSIAg — Pain Dem???? (@Gh_Kobbi) August 5, 2021