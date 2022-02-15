King Faisal in reverse gear: Alhaji Grusah's dream of winning GPL in limbo

Sports News of Tuesday, 15 February 2022

King Faisal after starting the 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League(GPL) on a high could not maintain their momentum as they continue to slip away from the top of the league.



Faisal in their first six league games won five and drew one. Among the wins were 3-2 over Asante Kotoko and a 3-2 away win against Aduana Stars.



However, the 'Insha Allah' boys have had a poor end of the first round of the season.



Faisal's poor run has seen them lose 5 matches and won 1 of their last 6 games including four defeats in a row.



The team's bad form means the bankroller, Alhaji Grusah vision of winning the league this season appears to be a mirage.



Grusah during the club's top form said on multiple occasions that the team will will clinch the title.



"We will win the Premier League and as I said last season that we will avoid relegation, we are winning the title this season," he said after Faisal beat Kotoko on matchday 6.



Currently, King Faisal occupy the 5th position on the GPL table with 26 points following their 1-0 defeat to Legon Cities on Monday, February 14, 2022.



The Green and Whites are now 10 points below league leaders and city rivals Kotoko, who have a game in hand.