King Faisal didn’t make a penny from gate proceeds in our game against Nsoatreman FC – PRO

Sports News of Friday, 6 January 2023

Source: footballghana.com

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of King Faisal Football Club, Awal Mohammed has disclosed that the club earned nothing from gate proceeds at the end of the match against Nsoatreman FC.



According to him, only 48 spectators bought tickets for the match, leading to a gross of GHS1060.



He notes that after all the deductions, King Faisal was left with nothing and went home empty-handed.



“In our last game, we played against Nsoatreman, only 48 spectators bought tickets through the e-ticket system to watch the game.



“We had gross proceeds of 1060gh of which 5% was deducted for e-ticketing and this amounted to 53gh.



“VAT, ambulance also took their share, there was also a deduction of 5% for playing field maintenance, medicals, Red Cross, ball boys, scanners, and supervisors were all paid as well.



“So after all these deductions, we (King Faisal) and GFA had nothing, I mean we had zero in terms of revenue,” King Faisal PRO Awal Mohammed said in an interview with Akoma FM.



This is largely due to the poor attendance at the various match venues in the Ghana Premier League this season.



Worried about the situation, the Ghana League Clubs Association of Ghana (GHALCA) has disclosed that it will meet with Sports Minister Mustapha Ussif to find a solution.