King Faisal denies reports of adopting Nyinahin Stadium as their new home venue

Communications Officer of King Faisal, Awal Mohammed has debunked reports that the club has adopted Nyinahin Stadium as their new home venue.



Awal’s comments came after reports in the media claimed that the Kumasi-based side will ditch the Ohene Ameyaw Park and adopt the Nyinahin Stadium as their home venue ahead of the 2020/21 league season.



However, in an interview with Kumasi based OTEC FM, Awal Mohammed stated that the report is totally false and has no merits.



“We’ve not planned of moving to the said venue (Nyinahin Sports Complex). Management has not taken any decision on this. All I can say is if the league is to be played today; we will play our games in Techiman, Ohene Ameyaw Park,” he said.



“The people of Techiman really showed loved to the team and they welcome us well when we decided to move our home there,” he added.



King Faisal used the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in the truncated 2019/20 season but due to rehabilitation works on the facility, they opted for the Ohene Ameyaw Park in Techiman.

