King Faisal defeat Aduana Stars in GPL Week 2 game

Sports News of Sunday, 7 November 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Aduana Stars were handed their first home defeat of the season by King Faisal on matchday two of the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League.



The game ended 3-1 in favor of King Faisal.



Ibrahim Osman put King Faisal in the lead in the ninth minute before Kwame Adam Frimpong got the equalizer for Ogya lads in the 15th minute.



The first half ended in a 1-1 draw after the two sides failed to take the lead.



Latif increased the lead for King Faisal with his goal in the 66th minute of the second half.



Ibrahim Osman got his brace in the closing minutes of the game to secure a 3-1 win over Aduana Stars at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park.



The Insha Allah boys continue with their perfect start to the season after winning two matches in a row.