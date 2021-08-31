King Faisal congratulates city-rivals Asante Kotoko on 86th anniversary celebration

Sports News of Tuesday, 31 August 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

King Faisal Football Club have sent in a congratulatory message to its city-rivals Asante Kotoko as the Porcupine Warriors mark their 86th anniversary on this day 31 August.



The two clubs share the Baba Yara Sports Stadium as their home venue in the domestic top-flight.



A statement from the Insha Allah Boys to the Porcupine Warriors read, "86 years of greatness. Happy birthday to our neighbours @AsanteKotoko SC, to many more success ahead".





86 ???????????????????? ???????? | Today marks a special anniversary of a special day in ???????????????????????? ????????????????????????'???? life-Our ????????????????????????????????!!



CEO, Nana Yaw Amponsah has a statement for us all as we mark the occasion!!???? #AKSC #TogetherWeCan #KumApem pic.twitter.com/H27ZOkALup — Asante Kotoko SC (@AsanteKotoko_SC) August 31, 2021