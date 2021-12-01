King Faisal are winning 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League - Alhaji Grusah

Sports News of Wednesday, 1 December 2021

King Faisal are positioned second on the GPL table



Faisal have lost only one of the first five GPL matches



King Faisal land hefty new sponsorship deal



King Faisal bankroller, Alhaji Grusah, is confident about his side winning the 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League title.



Faisal have had a good start to the season and look not to replicate the poor spell they had during the past campaign.



The Green and Whites escaped relegation by a factor of head-to-head after tiring with Ebusua Dwarfs.



The 'Insha Allah' side signed a two-year sponsorship deal with Kennedy digital satellite. The deal is valued at GHC850,000.



This term, Faisal have won three, drawn one and lost one of their first five matches into the new season. As a result, they occupy the second spot on the table, three points behind city rivals Asante Kotoko.



The veteran football administrator after the deal said the team will win the league after securing a helping hand.



“With this sponsorship from Kennedy Digital Satellite, we will win the league as I said last season that we will avoid relegation, we are winning the league this season.”