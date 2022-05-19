King Faisal, Legon Cities, Karela record wins as RTU hold Bechem United

Sports News of Thursday, 19 May 2022

Source: ghanaguardian.com

King Faisal pip Eleven Wonders 1-0 at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium to record their first win in 10 matches.



Enoch Morrison scored the only goal of the game in the 34th minute after tapping home a Samuel Kusi cross for the only goal of the match.



The win takes King Faisal to the 13th spot with 34 points whiles Eleven Wonders drops to the 16th position with 32 points.



Seidu Basit scored as Accra Lions worsened the plight of WAFA by beating them 1-0 at Sogakope Park. The lanky attacker got on the end of a descent cross to head home the only goal that separated the two sides.



The victory sends Accra Lions to 9th with 39 points as WAFA continue to wallow in the relation zone - 17th in the table.



Karela United left it late to beat Accra Great Olympics 1-0 at the CAM Park at Aiyinase. The game was destined for a goalless draw until Richard Berko broke the hearts of Great Olympics with a 90th minute goal.



Bechem United snatched a vital away point against Real Tamale United following a 2-2 draw at the Aliu Mahama stadium. Emmanuel Owusu drew the first blood for Bechem United in the 21st minute but the lead was cancelled 10 minutes later after RTU were awarded a penalty in the 32nd minute. Roland Frimpong converted from the spot to send the home fans into wild ecstasy.



Issah Kuka increased the tally for RTU thirteen minutes after the break but substitute Hafiz Wontah Konkoni cut short their celebrations after scoring in the closing stages of the game to deny Real Tamale United the three points.



Dreams FC suffered another defeat on the road as they lost 2-1 to Legon Cities at the El Wak stadium. The Still Believe lads have been off colour in recent fixtures and needed a win to use as a springboard but that did not materialize as they fell to the Royals.



Legon Cities scored two first half goals through Michel Otu and Yousssifou Atte before Dreams FC reduced the tally through Sadat Mohammed in the second half.



Berekum Chelsea and Medeama SC played out 0-0 draw at the Golden City Park.



Elsewhere at Dormaa – bottom placed Elmina Sharks put up a gallant display to draw 0-0 with two-time Champions Aduana FC at Nana Agyemang Badu Park.