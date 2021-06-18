Kim Jong-un: North Korea leader admit say di kontri dey face food shortage

BBC Pidgin of Friday, 18 June 2021

Source: www.bbc.com

North Korea leader Kim Jong-un don finally gree say food shortage dey for di kontri.



E tok dis one for meeting with senor leaders for di kontri say "di pipo food situation don dey worst dey go."



Di single party state leader tok about di food gbege for di ruling Workers Party central committee wey bin start dis week for Pyongyang di kontri capital.



Tori from di closed region be say food don cost sotay one kilo of banana dey sell for around $45 (dat na eighteen thousand naira).



Wetin dey cause di food shortage?



Kin Jong-un put di cause of di food shortage for di head of all di typhoons wey dem bin get last year wey cause flooding.



But oda issues dey like, North Korea border wey dey closed so coronavirus no go spread enta.



Dis don lead to di reduction of trade with China wia dem dey follow buy food, fertilizer and fuel.



Anoda kasala na di international sanctions di kontri dey endure sake of dia nuclear programmes.



Dis no go be di first time wey oga Kim go tok about food shortages, for April, e call on officials to "wage another, more difficult 'Arduous March' in order to relieve our pipo of di difficulty, even a little".



Famine wey kill reach three million pipo



Arduous March na wetin North Korean officials dey use to tok about di kontri palava for di 1990's famine.



Tori be say na around dat time di Soviet Union bin collapse wey leave North Korea without food or aid.



Plenti pipo for di kontri bin starve for dat period. Although dem no sabi di full number, dem estimate am to be around 3 million pipo.



Former leader at di time Kim Jong-il bin start wetin im call "potato revolution" on top state media and tori be say, potato don come back again for pipo TV screens.



