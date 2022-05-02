Kids throng Achimota Golf Club for Danny List Foundation golf clinic

Golf News of Monday, 2 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Golf clinic organised for kids



Danny List excited over kids' participation at golf clinic



Danny List Foundation to be launched in Ghana



As part of efforts to groom local professionals and juniors, golfer Danny List has organized a golf clinic for interested persons ahead of the launch of the Danny List Foundation.



The event, held at the Achimota Golf Club, Saturday, April 30, 2022, saw a number of children join the professional golfer as he voluntarily tutored them on how to play golf.



Currently playing his 3rd season on the PGA tours, Danny List who grew up in Ghana and had a stellar start to his young career, also educated the children on the health benefits of playing golf.



“Essentially, being a Ghanaian, I love the opportunity to give back to my people,” he explained to journalists the rationale behind the exercise.



“With the launch of my foundation, I would want to just be impact West Africa and help to raise golf talents over here. I feel there is no better way than to start with the junior players and help impact any sort of wisdom I may have on them.”



Assessing the outcome of his encounter with the children, an elated Danny List said he was satisfied with the participation. He expressed optimism that the trainees would soon become more active and excel in the sports discipline.



“They were very shy but fortunately, they started opening up, asking a lot of questions,” he said while sharing his excitement. “The main thing about this is, it’s not a classroom even though I’m trying to teach them. The main thing is for them to have fun; that’s what golf is all about.”



Meanwhile, Danny List has described as “stereotype” suggestions that golf is a “luxury sport”. According to him, the perception is a “stigma that we need to get rid of as soon as possible to make it inclusive and allow everyone to enjoy the game”.







Danny List Foundation is expected to be launched before long. The non-profit charity is primarily focused on giving young men, women and children in Ghana the resources and opportunities to excel in athletics and help them access education and healthcare.



One of the overarching goals of the Danny List Foundation is to build a multi-sports complex and academy in Ghana that will grant children access to suitable facilities and training to hone their athletic skills as well as give the exceptional athletes an opportunity to be noticed and set up for a career path in their desired field.



About Danny List



Danny List grew up as a football player. His passion for golf, however, dominated his time at age 12.



He then received multiple scholarship offers to play college golf in the US, ultimately choosing to attend the University of Washington.



After turning professional at the age of 19, he still carries Ghana’s golfing hopes on his shoulders and is flying high the flag of the Black Star of Africa.



The young golfer traces his love for charity to his mother and grandmother insisting they instilled in him from a young age the importance of giving back to the community and the less privileged in society, a mentality that has stayed with me to this day.



It was on a golf course, when he travelled back to Ghana several months ago, that he had the epiphany to organise an impromptu junior clinic to teach golf to some kids.



