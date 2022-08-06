Key takeaways from betPawa Ghana Premier League sponsorship deal

Sports News of Saturday, 6 August 2022

Source: footballghana.com

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 unveiled betPawa as the headline sponsor of the Ghana Premier League at a ceremony in Accra. The GFA and the betting company have a three-year deal worth $6M over the period.



President Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku has outlined some of the initiatives that come with the sponsorship.



"We just signed an agreement with betPawa for an initial period of three-years. betPawa are investing a minimum of $6M over the period," GFA President Kurt Okraku said.



"From this money, we shall see the construction of a new pitch at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence that will be called the betPawa pitch''.



"From this deal, we are introducing a scheme called the Locker Room Bonuses. Here, all 30 or 40 players and the technical team of each winning team will receive bonuses immediately at the end of every game."



"Furthermore, part of the money would be invested in advertising, marketing and promotion of the GFA, betPawa relationship," he added.



betPawa is an online betting operator designed to help users to bet on games with 24-hours customer support. The Estonia based company operates in Uganda, Tanzania, Zambia, Ghana and Nigeria.