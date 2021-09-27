Kevin-Prince Boateng turns assistant coach as Leipzig humiliate Hertha

Sports News of Monday, 27 September 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghanaian forward, Kevin-Prince Boateng was on the bench instead of the field as Hertha Berlin was battered by RB Leipzig in the German Bundesliga.



Leipzig produced a stunning performance to annihilate Hertha 6-0 on Saturday with Boateng on the bench offering coaching assistance.



Boateng felt he was not fit enough for the match and was spotted shouting instructions on the bench. He was palpably dejected when Leipzig kept overcoming Berlin’s defense in the one-sided victory.



Boateng has struggled with fitness since the start of the season and has been involved in five games while missing two. He is yet to score or assist a goal.



The 34-year-old joined Hertha – his boyhood club – on a one-year deal in the summer.