Kevin-Prince Boateng to retire at end of 2022/23 season

Sports News of Saturday, 6 August 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana midfielder Kevin-Prince Boateng is set to retire at end of the 2022/23 season, Footballghana.com can report.



The 35-year-old signed a new contract extension with Herth Berlin after agreeing fresh terms beyond the expiry of his previous deal this summer.



However, Boateng will not extend his contract once it expires next summer.



He was part of the Hertha Berlin squad that defeated Hamburg in the play-offs to retain their place in the Bundesliga for next season.



The Ghanaian is a product of Hertha Berlin’s academy as he graduated at the age of seven before he was promoted to the senior team in 2005.



He featured in 53 games for the senior team before he was signed by Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur in 2007.



Since then, he has gone on to feature for Genoa, AC Milan, with whom he emerged as Serie A’s champions in 2011, Schalke 04, Las Palmas, Eintracht Frankfurt, Sassuolo, and Barcelona.



He also played for Fiorentina, Besiktas and Monza before he returned to Hertha Berlin in 2021.