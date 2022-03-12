Kevin Prince Boateng to miss Hertha Berlin's trip to Borussia Mönchengladbach due to injury

Sports News of Saturday, 12 March 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Hertha Berlin coach, Tayfun Korkut has confirmed that Kevin-Prince Boateng will miss their trip to Borussia Mönchengladbach due to injury.



Boateng who returned to the club as a free agent has struggled to make an impact due to injuries.



The 35-year-old has made a total of 15 appearances for the Bundesliga side.



And ahead of the matchday 26 games against Mönchengladbach, Boateng will sit out of the game.



"Prince hasn't been able to train with the team this week due to muscular problems," Korkut told the press on Thursday.



Hertha Berlin will be hoping to return to winning ways after failing to win any of their last five matches played.