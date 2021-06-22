Kevin-Prince Boateng to have medicals at Hertha Berlin - Reports

Sports News of Tuesday, 22 June 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international Kevin-Prince Boateng is set to undergo medicals at German Bundesliga outfit Hertha Berlin on Wednesday, June 23, 2021, Footballghana.com can report.



The 34-year-old is currently unattached after his contract with Serie B side AC Monza expired at the end of the 2020/2021 Italian football season.



According to German journalist Robin Meise, Kevin-Prince Boateng has a medical scheduled with his former outfit ahead of a potential move.



The former Barcelona star who departed Hertha Berlin 14 years ago and is expected to sign for the club on Thursday, June 24 should he pass his mandatory medical examination.



Kevin Prince Boateng has been working as a pundit for German Television station ARD for Euro 2020 championship.