Kevin-Prince Boateng takes a break from Hertha training

Sports News of Thursday, 19 August 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Hertha Berlin midfielder Kevin-Prince Boateng has taken a break from team training to rejuvenate as the season continues.



The 35-year-old, who is approaching the twilight of his career, has been allowed to take a break from training by the club to keep himself fresh for crunch time.



Boateng joined Hertha from Fiorentina, a club where he had a poor spell. His return to Hertha was met with positivity as he started his career there.



He has played for some of the biggest clubs in Europe, including Barcelona and AC Milan, among others.



He last featured for the Black Stars in the 2014 World Cup.