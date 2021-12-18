Kevin-Prince Boateng situation becomes clear after Hertha defeat

Sports News of Saturday, 18 December 2021

Kevin-Prince Boateng was one of the great hopes that was brought back to Hertha BSC in the summer of this year.



Instead of becoming one of the faces of the sporting upswing in the capital, the veteran of the Berliners threatened with relegation does not get beyond the role of the veteran player. Even in the embarrassing 0:4 on Tuesday evening at 1. FSV Mainz 05, Boateng was only allowed to play in the second half.



The fact that the "Aggressive Leader" was able to give the game a decisive turnaround at the Rheinhessen could by no means be said. Shortly after the restart, Mainz increased to 3-0, Jean-Paul Boetius later scored to make it 4-0.



Boateng was self-critical after his eleventh game of the season for Hertha on the “ Sky ” microphone and also took his team into account: “We didn't get into the game from the first to the last minute. We weren't there, I think almost all duels lost. "



The 34-year-old spoke of a "total failure of the team" after the highest away defeat since the 6-0 defeat at RB Leipzig in September: "We all, including me, were a total failure, that's why you lose 4: 0 here," Boateng complained was also hard hit with his own appearance in Mainz.



Despite the eighth loss of the season for Berlin in the 16th game, Boateng then tried to smooth things over.



Overall, the defeat at Mainz 05 was "not bad," said the midfielder. "We had two good games before that. That can happen. It wasn't our day," concluded Boateng, who is stuck in the lower third of the table with his Hertha.