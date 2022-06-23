Kevin-Prince Boateng shares over 2000 free kebabs to Hertha Berlin fans after contract extension

Sports News of Thursday, 23 June 2022

As clubs find creative ways to announce their signings, former Ghana international Kevin-Prince Boateng has found a spectacular way to announce his contract extension with German side, Hertha Berlin.



The midfielder shared 2,023 free kebabs to Hertha Berlin fans to announce his contract extension at the club. Boateng signed a one-year contract with the Bundesliga club which will see him at the club till 2023.



The former Black Stars player who joined the club a season ago renewed his contract for another year and to celebrate it he offered free kebabs to fans.



The player who has played for many clubs in Europe did not only share the kebabs but also contributed to the preparation of the kebabs.



The 35-year-old teamed up with a food outlet in Berlin where he grew up to fulfill his desire of sharing the free kebabs to supporters of the club.



The player is also expected to hold a meet and greet session with fans of the club as part of his generous gesture to Hertha Berlin.



K. P. Boateng returned to the club in 2021 after a short stint in Italy with Monza.



Watch the video of Kevin-Prince Boateng’s free kebabs to Hertha Berlin fans







