Kevin-Prince Boateng’s brother, Jerome found guilty of assaulting his ex-girlfriend

Sports News of Friday, 10 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Jerome Boateng has been found guilty of assaulting his ex-girlfriend



• He is to pay a fight of 1.8m euro



• He had earlier denied injuring the mother of his twin daughters



Jerome Boateng, brother of former Black Stars player, Kevin-Prince Boateng, has been found guilty of assaulting his ex-girlfriend and a court has ordered him to pay an amount of 1.8m euro (£1.5m) as a fine.



The German footballer had earlier denied injuring the mother of his twin daughters, Sherin Senler, during an argument on a holiday in 2018.



Senler, told the court in Munich that Boateng had punched her so hard that she lost her breath for a moment but the footballer gave a different version of the incident that happened on the said day to the court.



"He grabbed my eye with his thumb. He tore my hair, then bit me in the head," Senler said. "He opened his lip, pulled my head back and spat blood on my face."



Per the laws in Germany, Jerome Boateng could have been jailed for up to five years.



Arriving in court with his lawyer Kai Walden, Thursday, September 9, 2021, Boateng who was dressed in a dark blue suit had bodyguards as escort.



In a BBC report sighted by GhanaWeb, the prosecutors accused Boateng of willful bodily harm, throwing a lamp and a small cooling box at his ex-girlfriend while holidaying in the Caribbean in July 2018.



“Testifying in court, the woman said Boateng had punched her, pulled her hair, bitten her on the head and insulted her during an altercation.



“Boateng admitted in his testimony that tensions had escalated during a game of cards, and that they had argued. But he said she had become aggressive and insulting, hitting him and injuring his lip. When he tried to push her away from him, she fell. He said he had thrown a pillow against a table, and the lamp had fallen to the floor,” the report said further.



The hearing of the case had to be postponed because a witness, who was to appear before the court was unable to show up.



