Kevin-Prince Boateng reveals what Ghana must do to attract big foreign players for Black Stars

Sports News of Thursday, 27 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Top players reject Black Stars invitation



Inaki Williams says he doesn’t feel Ghanaian



Comoros beats Ghana 3-2 in 2021 AFCON



Black Stars forward, Kevin-Prince Boateng has revealed what Ghana must do to attract big players to play for the Black Stars.



The Black Stars of Ghana which attracted top Ghanaian players born abroad like Kevin-Prince Boateng previously has suddenly become unattractive to some European-born players of Ghanaian descent.



The likes of Tariq Lamptey, Eddie Nketiah, Kelvin Yeboah, Inaki Williams, Callum Hudson-Odoi and others have all turned down offers from the Ghana Football Association to switch allegiance and represent Ghana at the international stage.



All the aforementioned players gave different reasons for their refusal to represent Ghana at the international stage with Inaki Williams stating that he doesn’t feel like a Ghanaian.



Asked in an interview on what Ghana can do to attract these players, Kevin-Prince Boateng urged to GFA to make the team look attractive and they won’t struggle to get top players to play for the team.



“You have to make the team attractive for the players to want to play for Ghana. Ghana is one of the biggest countries in football and they have produced some of the world’s best players and I can’t put my thoughts together on why they lost to Comoros,” he said.



“You have to make the players willing to come and play for their country and that comes with being successful and you can do that by winning games. You have to let them know that you have the big stage because every player wants a bigger platform,” he said in a Twitter space interview.