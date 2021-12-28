Kevin-Prince Boateng reacts to Bild article about his performance

Sports News of Tuesday, 28 December 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Kevin-Prince Boateng has reacted to an article in the Bild newspaper in which he was heavily criticized for his performance in the first half of the season.



In his Instagram story, he shared the picture of the article and, in addition to some salmon smileys, also added the hashtag #ichliebediebild underneath. The Bild newspaper had portrayed Boateng as the big loser in the first half of the match. The 34-year-old was therefore "only strong in criticizing!", The report said.



In addition, the paper criticized the fitness of the newcomer from Berlin. "His body can only withstand the stress of the Bundesliga with great difficulty. He can often no longer keep up with the pace. And Hertha does not help just with an eye and routine,"



Boateng, who came to the capital on a free transfer from Monza in the summer, had lost his regular place early in the season due to recurring back problems. In total, he has eleven appearances at 366 minutes in the Bundesliga. It was not yet enough for a direct participation in the goal.



