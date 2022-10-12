Kevin-Prince Boateng, one other Ghanaian named as ambassadors for Euro 2024

Sports News of Wednesday, 12 October 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Former Black Stars forward, Kevin-Prince Boateng has been named as an ambassador for the Germany Euro 2024 tournament to represent the city of Berlin.



While preparations continue for the tournament, Bayern Munich and Germany great Philipp Lahm has been named tournament director.



Last Saturday, the ex-international and ambassador Celia Sasic hosted ambassadors selected to represent various cities of Germany to officially outdoor them.



At the event on the premises on the campus of the German Football Association (DFB) Kevin-Prince Boateng and Gerald Asamoah, both German-born but of Ghanaian descent were named among the ambassadors.



While KP Boateng will be the ambassador for the city of Berlin, Gerald Asamoah will be the ambassador for the city of Gelsenkirchen.



The 2024 Euro tournament will be the 17th edition of the tournament.