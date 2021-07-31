Kevin Prince-Boateng named among Messi's greatest African teammates

Sports News of Saturday, 31 July 2021

Source: goal.com

#7 Wilfrid Kaptoum



Currently with New England Revolution in Major League Soccer, Kaptoum made his full Barcelona debut against Villanovense in the Copa del Rey in 2015, having previously featured for the club's B team after joining from the Samuel Eto'o Academy.



He played alongside Messi in the Uefa Champions League in late 2015, with the Argentine superstar scoring in a draw with Bayer Leverkusen.



In February 2016, Kaptoum scored his debut goal for the Barca first team just two minutes after coming on as a substitute in the second leg of the Copa del Rey semi-finals, and helped to extend the team’s unbeaten run to 29 games.



Injuries affected his ability to establish himself in Catalonia, and he signed for Real Betis before moving to the States earlier this year.



#6 Moussa Wague



The 22-year-old Senegal right-back completed a transfer from Eupen to Barcelona in August 2018 for €5 million, having starred for Senegal at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.



He initially represented Barcelona B, but has also turned out for Barca's full team, amidst various loan spells.



He's now back at the club following stints with OGC Nice and PAOK Salonika, although it remains to be seen whether he will break through under Ronald Koeman this term.



#5 Alex Song



Song transferred, at the height of his powers, to Catalonia to join Barcelona from Arsenal.



The box-to-box midfielder was indispensable for Arsene Wenger's Gunners, but it never quite worked out for Song in La Liga, and he subsequently returned to England on loan at West Ham United.



He's currently playing in Djiboutian football with Arta/Solar7 following spells with Sion and Rubin Kazan, and it's safe to say that his career hasn't lived up to the early promise of his pre-Barca years.



#4 Kevin-Prince Boateng



The Ghana midfielder enjoyed an unlikely move to Barcelona in 2019, switching to the Camp Nou on loan as the Catalan giants sought a short-term solution to a hole in their squad.



Prince only made three league appearances, but it was a fitting acknowledgement to his immense talent, and he will forever cherish playing alongside Messi and representing one of the world's biggest clubs.



#3 Seydou Keita



Keita is one of the most decorated African players in history, and he certainly achieved great success in Spain.



He left Barcelona after four years, having won 14 trophies under Pep Guardiola and the Malian midfielder has been praised to the hilt by his former boss, who has long viewed the West African as a key component of his magnificent side.



He last played for El Jaish of Qatar, leaving the club in 2017.



#2 Yaya Toure



Toure was an integral part of a Barcelona squad that had begun to revolutionised how football was played throughout the world, winning the Champions League before leaving his teammates to enjoy greater success without him.



The Ivorian was seen as a more defensive player by Pep Guardiola than he became Manchester City, and played in the holding role or in the defence, which was where he won the UCL in 2009.



The four-time African Player of the Year was among the key inspirations behind City's recent rise to dominance, although he left the club under something of a cloud.



He's recently embarked on a coaching career with Russian club Akhmat Grozny.



#1 Samuel Eto'o



Not only is Eto’o one of Africa's finest frontmen, but one of the world's greatest strikers of all time.



The Indomitable Lion led the line for five years at Barcelona, where he has an impressive collection of titles, many alongside Messi.



In 232 games played for the Catalan giants, he won two Champions League titles, three La Ligas, one Copa del Rey and four other Spanish Cups.



He also made decisive contributions at vital moments, and stands alone as the greatest African player to play for Barca.