Kevin Prince Boateng misses Hertha Berlin’s match against Dortmund due to injury

Sports News of Monday, 20 December 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Former Black Stars forward Kevin-Prince Boateng was not in action over the weekend as his side, Hertha Berlin defeated Borussia Dortmund in week 17 of the Bundesliga.



The 34-year-old missed Hertha Berlin’s match against Borussia Dortmund on Sunday because of a knee problem.



In his absence, Hertha Berlin recorded a 3-2 win over Dortmund on home turf last Saturday.



The former Barcelona and AC Milan star are yet to hit the ground running at his boyhood club since his arrival in the summer transfer window.



He has featured 12 times in the ongoing season but he is yet to score or assist a goal for the club.



Hertha Berlin currently sits 11th position on the league standings with 21 points after 17 games.