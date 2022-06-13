Kevin-Prince Boateng marries Italian girlfriend Valentina Valentina Fradegrada

Sports News of Monday, 13 June 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghanaian footballer Kevin-Prince Boateng has tied the knot with his girlfriend Valentina Fradegrada.



The Hertha Berlin star married his girlfriend on Saturday in a virtual reality way as the wedding took place in the metaverse.



Boateng and Valentina have been dating since he divorced ex-wife Melissa Satta.



The pair took marriage to a whole new level with invitation given via NFT's, which cost 50 Euros each.



The Ghana international and his girlfriend have shared romantic moments together since they started dating and crowned their relationship with a lovely marriage ceremony over the weekend.



Friends and family took part in the event through the metaverse.



Kevin-Prince Boateng spent last season at boyhood club Hertha Berlin, helping them survive the drop in the promotion-relation playoff against Hamburg.



The 35-year-old is yet to extend his stay with the capital-based club with new manager interested in engaging the experienced player before an agreement is reached.