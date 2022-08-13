Kevin-Prince Boateng fulfils promise of donating 2023 Khebabs to Hertha Berlin fans

Sports News of Saturday, 13 August 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghanaian forward Kevin-Prince Boateng has fulfilled his promise of donating 2023 khebabs to fans of Hertha Berlin.



The 35-year-old promised to share the khebabs after his contract was extended until the end of 2023.



To make his promise true, Boateng teamed up with the Hakiki kiosk - a popular food outlet in Berlin's Wedding district where the 35-year-old grew up - and the tagline "still hungry."



Meanwhile, Boateng missed the game as Hertha Berlin were held at home by the Europa League winners.



Suart Serdar opened the scoring for Hertha Berlin after just 3 minutes but the visitors levelled three minutes after the break through Daichi Kamada.



The former Ghana international began his career at Hertha Berlin after graduating from the youth academy to the senior team in 2005.



He returned to Hertha in July 2021 after playing for more than a dozen clubs, including Tottenham Hotspur, Borussia Dortmund, AC Milan, and Fiorentina. He made 18 appearances in Germany's top flight last season.