Kevin Prince Boateng features in Hertha Berlin win over Arminia Bielefeld

Sports News of Sunday, 12 December 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Kevin Prince Boateng featured for Hertha Berlin in their 2-0 home win over Arminia Bielefeld in the Bundesliga on Saturday.



The 34-year-old lasted for only 22 minutes as his side secured the maximum points in the matchday 15 encounter at Olympiastadion.



Hertha are now 14th on the league table while Arminia Bielefeld lie 17th after 15 matches played this season.



After a goalless first-half, Alegria striker Belfodil set up Jovetic for the opening goal in the 52nd minute.



On 70 minutes, Boateng joined the action, replacing Marco Richter; it was the Ghanaian’s fifth straight substitute appearance for the club, having transferred to the club during the summer.



In the 5th minute of injury time, Hertha wrapped up the win, courtesy of Selke’s effort.



Boateng has made 10 Bundesliga appearances for Hertha so far this season.