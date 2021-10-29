Kevin-Prince Boateng falls in love with another Italian model after divorcing Melissa Satta

Sports News of Friday, 29 October 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Kevin-Prince Boateng has officially moved on from model Melissa Satta as the Ghanaian footballer is enjoying his love life once again.



The forward, 34, who plays for Hertha Berlin has found a new lover months after divorcing Satta, whom he married for five years.



Interestingly the new woman in Boateng's life is also a model and popular on social media.



In his Instagram story, the Prince makes his new love official. "Finally," the 34-year-old writes a short clip while eating together, followed by a kiss. It gets even more romantic in the love nest, where rose petals are spread out on the bed, on the floor or in the bathtub.



But who is the new lady at his side? The Italian Valentina Fradegrada, 30, is no stranger to the network. The brunette beauty has 2.8 million followers on Instagram alone. The 30-year-old likes to be particularly revealing there.



