Kevin-Prince Boateng and new girlfriend get matching tattoos

Sports News of Thursday, 4 November 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghanaian football star Kevin-Prince Boateng and his new model girlfriend have gotten matching tattoos as they continue to celebrate their relationship.



The 34-year-old who currently plays for Bundesliga side Hertha Berlin and his new love Valentina Fradegrada, 30, can't get enough of each other.



Only last week did they make their love for each other public, on the weekend they fevered with their loved one in the Hertha training shirt at home and now the lovebirds show that they want to stay connected forever.



On Sunday evening, they posted several photos on their Instagram accounts showing the two of them arm in arm.



At first, the photos look like normal couple photos. But on closer inspection, it becomes apparent that Fradegrada (2.8 million fans) and Boateng (3 million) want to send a message to their followers.



The two freshly in love have had a partner tattoo. "Pooky" is now written behind his right and left ear.



A real proof of love from Boateng to his Valentina. "Pooky" is a nickname among lovers and means something like "Schnucki [darling or sweetie pie in English]".



The tattoos were designed and engraved by the Italian tattoo artist Edoardo Tabacchi, known as "Sir Edward" from Milan.



Boateng has found a new lover almost a year after he officially divorced Italian model Melissa Satta.



While his private life has been blissful lately, Boateng is struggling to command regular game time at Hertha Berlin.