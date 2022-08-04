Kevin-Prince Boateng and most surprising African transfers in football history

Sports News of Thursday, 4 August 2022

Source: goal.com

Cesc Fabregas' transfer to Serie B Como has got us at GOAL Africa thinking about some of the most surprising African transfers in the history of the sport.



Certainly, no one saw the Spanish World Cup winner - at this stage of his career - rocking up in the Italian second division, but how does that move compare to some of Africa's most shocking transfers of years gone by.



Odion Ighalo to Manchester United



When Ighalo left Watford for Changchun Yatai in 2017, it appeared as though he was done for good with the Premier League.



After proving influential in firing the Hornets to the top flight, Ighalo then appeared to lose his way, scoring just once in 18 league outings in 2016-17.



On this basis, he proved a particularly odd choice for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer when the Norwegian head coach required striking reinforcements in 2020.



Ighalo had a strong goal record in the previous years—albeit in the Chinese top flight—but despite some valuable goals for the Red Devils in cup competitions, he failed to score again 12 league games during his time with the club.



The 2020 arrival of Edinson Cavani ultimately eradicated his playing time with United, even though they had extended his loan deal.



Kevin-Prince Boateng to Barcelona



In desperate need of a goal-getter, Barca signed Boateng on loan in the winter window of the 2018-19 season.



Despite ostensibly being an odd fit, there was some creative thinking behind the deal; Boateng was versatile, could find the net, and had experience of representing some European giants.



However, he was on the books of Sassuolo at the time and—way past his best—failed to make his mark during his brief spell in Catalonia.



Reflecting on the move in 2020, he insisted he had no regrets about taking up the opportunity to work with Lionel Messi and co.



Steven Caulker to Liverpool



Another act of desperation in the January transfer market, Liverpool caught everyone by surprise when they brought in Caulker on loan from Queens Park Rangers.



The current Sierra Leone centre-back was an odd choice for Jurgen Klopp, having failed to establish himself at Tottenham Hotspur earlier in his career before enduring relegation with Cardiff City.



While he did feature for Liverpool, he was used in the league as an emergency impact striker—despite making his name as a centre-back—and contributed an assist for an Adam Lallana winner against Norwich City.



Samuel Eto’o to Anzhi Makhachkala



Eto’o was at the peak of his powers in 2011, having scored twice in Internazionale’s Coppa Italia final victory against Palermo.



In the previous two seasons, he’d scored back-to-back European trebles with Barcelona and Inter, the only man to do so with two separate clubs in consecutive campaigns.



The striker could have had his pick of potential new destinations, but he ultimately agreed to a move to little-known Dagestani side Anzhi Makhachkala, who were splashing the cash in a bid to establish themselves as a European powerhouse.



He was reportedly earning a net salary of €20 million during his time in Russia, and while the money shined light on his motivation, it didn’t make the forward’s move to Makhachkala seem any less bizarre!



Bebe to Manchester United



Sir Alex Ferguson broke his golden rule when he signed Bebe for Manchester United for a £7 million fee, with the Scottish head coach previously insisting he’d never recruit a player without having watched him play.



There was intrigue to the Bebe signing, with the forward having grown up in a homeless shelter and working his way up after being abandoned by his parents.



However, he proved not to be up to United’s class, making only two league appearances across four years before returning to Portugal with Benfica.



The attacker, now 31, made his debut for Cape Verde earlier this year.



Bongani Khumalo to Tottenham Hotspur



Khumalo was not a youngster when he made a shock move from the South African PSL to the Premier League—and Tottenham Hotspur—in 2011.



Khumalo was a strong defender for SuperSport United before his move—and for both SSU and Bidvest Wits—after returning to South African football, but he was never going to make the cut at Spurs.



The 42-cap South Africa international spent time out on loan with Reading, PAOK Salonika, Doncaster Rovers and Colchester United, but never played a league game for Spurs.



Ali Dia to Southampton



Dia is of the most baffling stories in the history of the sport.



Then-Southampton boss Graeme Souness thought he’d struck gold in 1996 when he received what he thought was a phone call from reigning Ballon d’Or winner George Weah recommending his ‘cousin’, who counted Paris Saint-Germain among his previous employers.



Souness believed the call—which turned out to be from a friend of Dia’s, rather than the current Liberia president—and handed Dia a one-month contract.



He was introduced as a substitute for injured club legend Matt Le Tissier against Leeds United, but was withdrawn 50 minutes later as it became palpably clear that he was not a player of such pedigree.



Dia was released shortly afterwards.